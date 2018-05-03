Taylor Swift Tests Insane Rocket Sled That’ll Shoot Her Across The Stage On ‘Reputation Tour’

Look what you made her do — travel under a stage via rocket sled?! Taylor Swift teased fans with some tour tricks, & this one is intense!

Taylor Swift, 28, and her big reputation are getting ready to go on a massive tour this summer and she is pulling out all the stops for her dedicated fans! With six days to go until the Reputation Tour kicks off, Taylor showed her Swifties a little tease of one of the tricks she’ll be deploying on stage, and it seems, well, a little dangerous! The contraption, called a rocket sled, will take the ‘Delicate’ singer from one part of the stage to another and will give the appearance of a disappearing act! So it’s six days til the tour starts, and today I’m going to show you something, it’s called a rocket sled,” Taylor told her followers via Insta Story. “It goes underneath the stage. It takes me from one place really quickly to another place, and the stage is so big that I guess we need that?” Taylor demonstrated the contraption, laying down on her back on the trolley under the stage, and being sent off to the other side of the stage.

“Backstage, quick change in here, run, hustle down here, lay down here, and then, I’ll just disappear to somewhere else,” Taylor said to the camera as she was sent off in the rocket sled. “I cant believe its so close, its really coming together I’m so excited to show you,” the singer said, and she really means it! The 28-year-old has been teasing her Reputation Tour since posting a big group pic of her dancers on April 10. Then, she unveiled her Rep Room, where she will bring fans in to meet her after her show.

The 51-date stadium tour kicks off on May 8 in Glendale, AZ, and will continue through the US, Canada, Ireland, England, Australia, and New Zealand. From what we’re seeing, this tour will be a big as Tay’s reputation!