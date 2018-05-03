Running Does NOT Have To Be Totally Terrible: How To Up Your Most Dreaded Cardio Workouts

I’m a pretty advanced runner, but even I get bored going long distances. Luckily, there’s now a way to keep it interesting that even those who DESPISE running can get on-board with!

When I tell people that I just ran six or seven miles to workout, the response is almost always the same: “HOW!?” I’m the first to admit that running, especially on a treadmill, can get soooo tedious and boring. I’ve always played with speed and timing to make things more interesting, but even I get sick of it quite often. Well, there’s an app for that! I downloaded the Studio running app and it’s completely taken my cardio routines to the next level. Studio allows you to take a group running class on your own time, and keeps the 20, 30 or 45 minute workouts exciting and fresh.

The app includes various different running workouts, both on the treadmill and outdoors, and you can participate in any of them at whatever time is convenient for you. Plus, there’s different workouts for beginner, intermediate, and advanced runners, so even if you’ve never run a tenth of a mile, there’s something for everyone. The instructors will tell you when to change your speed and incline, and all the workouts are paired with music of different genres — take your pick!

As an experienced runner, Studio has helped me up my average mile pace significantly, while also pushing me to mix in high intensity, interval workouts. Plus, the act of going for a run is now just so much less boring! You gotta try it!