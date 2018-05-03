Rihanna just became the beauty vlogger you’ve always wanted! She did a makeup tutorial for ‘VOGUE’ and it’s a must watch!

Rihanna, 30, is sultry and seductive on the June 2018 cover of VOGUE. This girl can do no wrong! We are obsessed with Rihanna and everything she creates — her Puma x Fenty line, her upcoming Savage x Fenty lingerie line, and of course, Fenty Beauty. Lucky for us, she’s spilling her beauty secrets, so you can get her look for summer! “My vibe for summer is more is more,” she laughed. Watch it below!

She starts the tutorial with the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, applied with a sponge. Next, she takes the Match Stix Matte Skinsticks in Mocha to contour. “Very important to contour your face for your face. Not the way you see on every YouTube tutorial because everyone has a different shape.” She does her forehead, her chin, and her nose. She warms up her concealer on her hand first, then swipes the stick directly under her eyes. “Everybody knows concealer is made for hiding bags, and dark circles, and hangovers, and bad decisions. [This is] the cure!”

Next, she uses her matte setting powder. “This is always in my purse. If it doesn’t fit in my purse, then I’m changing my purse.” Next, she uses bronzer and BLENDS. “I have been watching women do makeup since my mom and [then] I started working in an industry where makeup was going to be a part of my every day basically, so I picked up a lot of tips. I think the best teacher is yourself. You need to practice on your own face.”

After her brows, she does her eye shadow, and then blush. “Smile when you’re putting on blush. You know exactly where to put it.” Then, she goes IN on highlighter. “I can get carried away when I come to highlight. I layer highlighters all the time.” After lashes and a gold shimmer lip, she uses the Body Lava Luminizer on her shoulders and collarbone. SEXY!