Rihanna Disses Chris Brown & Gushes Over Hassan Jameel: I Found Someone Who’s ‘Worth It’

For the very first time, Rihanna is dishing about her relationship with Hassan Jameel — and she totally threw some shade at ex, Chris Brown, in the process!

Rihanna didn’t mention her man, Hassan Jameel, by name in her new interview with Vogue, but she did briefly dish about the romance and how it’s changed her life. “I used to feel guilty about taking personal time,” she admitted in the tell-all. “But I also think I never met someone who was worth it before.” Oh snap! Clearly, things are pretty serious for Rih and Hassan if she’s willing to make such a bold statement like this! Meanwhile, the statement is also quite a diss to those the 30-year-old has dated in the past, like Chris Brown and Drake.

The discussion about her current love life didn’t go any further than that, but that doesn’t come as a surprise. After all, Rihanna has been keeping this relationship on the down low. News of the romance broke when the two were photographed packing on the PDA in a hot tub in Spain last summer, but since then, they’ve really made a point to avoid the cameras. Even when paparazzi has caught them together on a night out it’s very rare that they’re ever pictured in the same frame together. This, of course, is very different from Rihanna’s past, headline-making relationships with Chris and Drake.

Next week, Rihanna will serve as co-chair of the annual Met Gala, which would be the perfect opportunity and event for these two to make their red carpet debut. However, knowing how private they’ve been, and how focused RiRi will be on her hosting duties, we won’t be getting our hopes up!