Rihanna Admits Drake’s VMA Vanguard Award Speech Made Her ‘Uncomfortable’: Are They Still Friends?

It’s been almost two years since Rihanna and Drake were romantically linked after the 2016 VMAs, but where do they stand now? She’s dishing all about it in this new interview!

Rihanna couldn’t avoid chatter about her ex, Drake, in her interview with Vogue. The two were rumored to be dating several times throughout their careers, but the relationship made major headlines in 2016, with stories intensifying after he presented her with the Vanguard Award at the 2016 VMAs. In his speech, Drizzy absolutely raved over his love for Rihanna, and although it was so sweet, it wasn’t exactly a moment she looks back on very fondly. “Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part,” she admits. “I don’t like too many compliments; I don’t like to be put on blast.”

Just weeks after that big night, things fizzled out between Rihanna and Drake, and they haven’t been linked since. Drake did rap on the remix of Rih’s song “Lemon” with N.E.R.D earlier this year, but unfortunately, that doesn’t mean there’s any sort of current relationship between the exes. “We don’t have a friendship now,” she says. “But we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.” Rihanna and Drake have worked together professionally so many times, which makes it super sad to hear that they really don’t keep in touch anymore.

Of course, these days, Rihanna is already in another relationship with Hassan Jameel. She’s kept the romance extremely low-key, but did admit in her Vogue interview that he makes it “worth it” for her to take “personal time” away from work. The pair’s relationship went public when photos surfaced of them packing on the PDA in Spain last summer, but they’ve rarely been photographed together since. Rihanna’s clearly learned from the highly-publicized romances she’s had in the past!