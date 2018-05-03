New music from Payson Lewis has arrived! The singer is debuting his new single, ‘Bad Influence,’ with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY and you can get your first listen here!

HollywoodLife is premiering Payson Lewis’ new song “Bad Influence” EXCLUSIVELY right here! “I remember writing “Bad Influence” while I was on a trip to Mexico City,” Payson tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I was just kind of wandering around the city exploring it bar by bar and mezcal by mezcal, thinking about how the things we love best in life are always the things that aren’t good for us. The things that we’re not ‘supposed’ to do. That’s what this song is all about. The guilty pleasures that we can’t quit. The little bits of ‘bad’ that make life worth living.”

Payson has been releasing videos on YouTube since 2014. He went viral when he started his channel with a cover of Taylor Swift’s hit “Out Of The Woods,” on which he duetted with Rumer Willis. Since then, Payson has been sharing videos of himself singing songs like “Hello” by Adele, “Bad Blood” by Taylor Swift and plenty more. Last month, he released his original song, “When Love Was Young,” followed up by an acoustic version of the track. Listen to “Bad Influence” below!

Aside from his YouTube channel, Payson also acts in the L.A. theater scene. He’s also made appearances on television shows like How I Met Your Mother, The People Vs. O.J. Simpson and The Sing-Off.

Payson first hinted that new music was coming last month, and confirmed “Bad Influence” as the next single on April 26. The song will be available on iTunes beginning May 4, so until then, you can listen on repeat above!