Michael B. Jordan Fan Slides Into His DMs Asking To Meet Up & SURPRISE — It Worked

This is the stuff dreams are made of! A college student slid into Michael B. Jordan’s DMs — and ended up meeting him! See the photos right here!

If a red-hot celeb visited your college campus, would you attempt to meet him? It’s a risky proposition but if it works out, the reward is pretty big! Well, Michael B. Jordan, 31, is currently filming Creed II at Temple University in Philadelphia and as soon as 21-year-old Sylvia Wilson heard the news, she got an idea. On May 1, she reached out to the hunky actor in an effort to meet him — and somehow, it actually happened!

“It was hot, and I didn’t think it’d be appropriate to ask to buy him a drink, so I opted for a smoothie,” she told BuzzFeed of her conversation with the Black Panther star on Twitter. However, Michael replied that she didn’t need to buy him anything. They sorted out the details on the best place to meet and voila — he showed up! “He was so sweet and nice. He was more than happy to take pictures with me and my friends that came with me!”

so I slid in his DM’s, and then this happened ✨ pic.twitter.com/Jfm0Tj4dms — sylvia (@SylaRenee) May 1, 2018

And, as the photos that resulted display, Sylvia’s feet are hardly touching the ground during the cute encounter! Unsurprisingly, this impromptu photo shoot attracted lots of eyes, so Michael didn’t linger. “And then there was a group of people who saw us taking pictures with him and he didn’t really want a crowd so he quickly got out of there, and I’m not sure if he took pictures with the other people but we just left,” she relayed to E! News.

Let this be a lesson to everyone who finds themselves really, really close to their favorite celeb — take a shot and reach out! Sometimes, on super rare occasions, it totally works out!