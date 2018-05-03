Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Cracking Up Over Rumors Her Bodyguard Is Stormi’s Dad

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are getting a good laugh over the wild fan theory that their daughter Stormi was actually fathered by Ky’s hot bodyguard. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details.

Nobody is laughing harder about the wild fan theory that Kylie Jenner‘s hot bodyguard Tim Chung is the real father of her three-week old baby Stormi Webster than the reality star and actual baby daddy Travis Scott, 26. Fans freaked when side by side photos of Stormi and Tim made the rounds on Twitter on May 3, with everyone saying the baby looked identical to Tim. “Kylie thinks it’s hilarious that fans think her bodyguard could be her baby daddy and not Travis. Travis even got a huge kick out of it and laughed at the outrageous meme. Babies can look like anyone when they’re that young, so Kylie and Travis think it is stupid that people are drawing that connection and haven’t even given it a second thought,” a source close to Travis tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

After a pic of Tim walking behind Kylie surfaced online, fans started claiming that her handsome protector looked exactly like her precious baby. “What if Kylie Jenner’s child’s father is actually her fine ass bodyguard? They’re probably just pretending Travis is the father and then they want to shake up the world with the DNA test that Travis isn’t actually the father?” one fan tweeted while another wrote, “Wow there’s no way that Kylie Jenner could say that her bodyguard isn’t the father of her little girl I mean take a look. The look exactly alike wow.” Another person tweeted “Ok but Kylie Jenner’s baby looking exactly like her body guard is seriously getting to me. Like… come on it’s almost undeniable.”

Why does storm look like Kylie Jenner’s body guard 🧐🤔 pic.twitter.com/esoK21RcfX — Rey 🦁 (@caramel__curls) May 3, 2018

Some fans were so sure that Tim was the real father because Kris Jenner, 62, wanted a dramatic new plotline for Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “Kris Jenner really had Kylie get pregnant by her bodyguard and not Travis so the new season of KUWTK can get more hype…ugh her mind,” one fan wrote while another pointed out, “I’ve never been more convinced by a theory!! Kylie Jenner’s baby. Is the bodyguards baby. Kris is up to something!” While Kris is a mastermind when it comes to getting publicity for her brood, she would never fake the paternity of a grandchild just for ratings!