Kylie Jenner Beats Out Beyonce As Most Valuable Instagram Celebrity: Worth $1 Million Per Post

Kylie Jenner is officially the queen of social media. The 20-year-old makes more money per post than any of her other famous siblings, social media insights firm D’Marie Analytics reports, according to People. Yes, that means the youngest Kar-Jenner sister even out ranks Kim Kardashian when it comes to who advertisers want to work with.

So how much is she raking in? She’s the first member of her family “to grow her ad equivalent value to over $1,000,000 per post across her social media portfolio.” That means that, based on her social following and high engagement, any #sponsored or #ad Instagram post, Snapchat story, or tweet posted by the lip-kit mogul is worth the equivalent of $1 million of traditional ad spending. For reference, a 30-second spot during the 2018 Super Bowl reportedly cost $5 million. Girl’s making bank.

But she’s not just beating out her sisters. The firm also reported that she’s “the highest-valued influencer currently on social media today,” which is a role that was previously held by Beyoncé. Imagine dethroning Beyoncé. Who does that?! But this isn’t even the first time Kylie took over a social media record from Queen Bey. The new mom shared a photo in February of her daughter Stormi Webster, which first announced the newborn’s name in the caption. In just one day, the image became the most liked post on Instagram ever. As of the writing of this post, it has over 17.9 million likes and over 1.9 million comments. The honor was previously held by the Lemonade hitmaker and her pregnancy announcement for her and Jay-Z‘s twins, Rumi and Sir. That post currently has about 11.2 million likes. Imagine dethroning Beyoncé twice. Who. Does. That?!

“Kylie is an undeniable global brand, which may make some roll their eyes,” D’Marie Analytics’ CEO, Frank Spadafora, said in a press release. “But the reality is this young, female entrepreneur’s savvy helped her reach a milestone in the influencer marketing and advertising industry which many seasoned professionals have failed to achieve.” Data compiled by the firm shows that overall, the reality star has 154,775,091 followers across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and has gained approximately 25,530 new followers per day across her channels. Those totally bonkers numbers doesn’t even include Snapchat, which confirmed she was the most followed person on the platform in 2016. Honestly, how are there even still people who haven’t followed her yet?