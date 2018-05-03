Kourtney K Shows Support For Kanye By Wearing See-Through Yeezy Top Over Black Bra

Family first! While the world is berating Kanye West for his controversial comments, his sister-in-law Kourtney Kardashian is showing her support for him in the cutest way possible!

These days, everyone misses the old Kanye West. Following his profession of love for Donald Trump, and the suggestion that slavery was a “choice,” a lot of people are turning their backs on the Chicago rapper. However, Kourtney Kardashian seems to be standing by her brother-in-law’s side. The KUWTK star was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on May 2 rocking one of Kanye’s designs. In fact, she wore head-to-toe Yeezy as she sported his signature Calabasas sweatpants, his Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner” sneakers with a mesh black top. So chic, right? She pulled the look together with her hair styled in a sleek bun, and we are so here for it! We’re sure Kanye is too. After all, family is everything.

Speaking of family, Kanye’s recent behavior has now negatively affected his wife Kim Kardashian. Following his appearance on TMZ Live, rapper Daz Dillinger was so furious with what he had to say that he asked the Crips to “f**k Kanye up.” And like expected, Kim is pretty shaken up over the threat. “She’s literally terrified for her husband’s life now. Having the kind of hit put out is really, really, scary and she’s taking it seriously. If it were up to Kim they would stay behind gates of the compound, but Kanye refuses to run and hide,” a source explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Now, that’s frightening.

Luckily, Kanye has reportedly tightened up his security to ensure total protection. Nevertheless, we can only hope that this all blows over. However, it’s certainly good to see his family has his back. Take a look at Kourt’s Yeezy outfit above!