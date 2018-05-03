Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Sent Out ‘Game of Thrones’-Themed Invitations & They’re So Extra

Kit Harington & Rose Leslie are not shying away from incorporating ‘Game of Thrones’ into their upcoming wedding! Read about their epic invites that featured Jon Snow’s face here!

Spoiler alert: Jon Snow made a surprise appearance on the envelopes for Kit Harington and Rose Leslie‘s wedding invitations, and we are here for it. Not only are the two Game of Thrones co-stars getting married in a Scottish castle (like Ned Stark would have always wanted), the 200 people lucky enough to get to see them tie the knot were given save-the-dates with Jon Snow’s face on the stamp, according to the Daily Mail. Forget the Red Wedding — the most iconic Game of Thrones nuptials will officially be when Jon and Ygritte walk down the aisle (with hopefully a lot fewer issues than Robb Stark had)! Time will tell whether or not Kit and Rose give their wedding ceremony some Westeros twists, like having a band play “The Rains of Castamere” during their first dance or having someone dressed as Joffrey convulse during the dinner portion. Check out a picture of the stamp they used below!

The British postal service released a Game of Thrones-themed set of stamps that are still available through the Royal Mail. While Rose admitted earlier in Jan. that she hadn’t even started planning her wedding, it seems that she and Kit have made some inroads since then. “I’m trying to fit in my wedding. I haven’t tackled it. There’s just too much to do,” Rose told Town & Country.

Meanwhile, Kit actually asked for production to be shut down for a day so everyone in the cast and crew could celebrate with them! “They [the cast] have all got to be there so the whole thing has got to shut down,” he told IndieWire.

While these two reportedly aren’t making their wedding open for fans, at least they’re still getting into the spirit of Game of Thrones. We’ll keep you posted on any more info about this other royal wedding that’s coming up.