Kanye West & Kim Kardashian: Why She Begged Him To Flee To Wyoming Amid Controversy

Kanye West has jetted off to Wyoming to finish his album, but we’ve just learned there’s more to his trip than music. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why Kim Kardashian begged him to leave for his safety!

Right now, it’s not safe to be Kanye West. Following his outrageous comment that slavery was a “choice,” on TMZ Live, rapper Daz Dillinger asked members of The Crips to, “f**k Kanye up.” Luckily, Kanye has left LA for Wyoming to put the finishing touches on his album. However, that’s not the only reason for his trip. “Kim [Kardashian] is 100% the reason that Kanye has left LA. She begged him to leave town because she’s terrified for his life after the gang threats. “She and her family are taking the threats against his life by the Crips gang very seriously,” a source close to Kimye tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kanye isn’t afraid, but Kim is scared as hell for him and their kids. She wants them out of harms way until things calm down. At first, Kanye was being stubborn, but he realized how much this has scared Kim. So, he agreed to leave LA for a little while. The peaceful Wyoming countryside is where Kanye has been the most calm, productive, creative, and safe. Kim thinks it’s the perfect place to escape,” our source continued. We can certainly understand Kim’s concern. After all, that is pretty frightening.

Unfortunately, Daz is not the only celebrity to express their wrath. Former Black Eyed Peas member Will.i.am slammed Kanye’s comments as “ignorant” during an interview with Good Morning Britain. “You don’t choose if you’re owned. When you’re a slave, you’re deprived of education. That’s not choice, that’s by force,” Will.i.am explained. Maybe it’s good Kanye’s gotten out of dodge!