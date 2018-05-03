Khloe K Has ‘Finally Come To Her Senses’ & She’s Moving Back To LA With Baby True, Report Claims

Enough is enough! Khloe Kardashian has remained hidden in Cleveland since giving birth on April 12, but it looks like now, she’s finally decided it’s time to go home!

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for. Ever since Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal was exposed, die hard Khloe Kardashian fans have been wondering whether or not she will remain in Cleveland following the birth of their daughter True Thompson. And while Khloe herself has yet to speak out on Tristan’s affair, we’ve just learned she has plans to visit LA. “Khloe is coming back to LA for Mother’s Day next week, and right now she is contemplating whether or not she is going to stay for good,” a source explained to Radar Online.

“She is finally coming to her senses and starting to see the situation for what is. She knows that he cheated on her now as she was about to give birth to their daughter and there is nothing that Tristan can do or say now to change that,” the source continued. As we previously told you, Tristan was spotted entering and exiting a hotel with Instagram model Lani Blair on April 7, just days before Khloe gave birth. And to make matters worse, he was caught on camera motorboating not one but TWO women back in October. Talk about blatant disregard!

So far, the only member of the Kardashian family to talk about the drama has been Kim. “Like I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f*cked up,” Kim said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. It was then, we knew it was real. However, Tristan has continued life as normal. He even posted shots of himself from the Cleveland Cavaliers playoff games to Instagram on May 1.

“Tristan told Khloe he was set up and at first she believed him. But now, as time goes by and she is starting to snap back to herself again, she is telling her sisters that she wants out. It’s just that he does not want to let her go,” the source continued. We certainly wish Khloe the best during this difficult time. And TBH, going home seems like the best idea right now considering all of her family is there!