Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her New Huge Lips With Paris Jackson At Longchamp Store Opening

A night to remember! The Longchamp store opening in NYC on May 3 was a star-studded affair as Kendall Jenner and Paris Jackson were a few of the celebs in attendance! Check out their incredible looks here!

What a night! In honor of it’s 70th anniversary, Longchamp has opened a store on New York’s Fifth Avenue. And like expected, there was a party thrown in celebration on May 3. Kendall Jenner and Paris Jackson were spotted at the high-fashion event, and their looks were breathtaking. Kendall, who is the brand’s newest ambassador, wore a chic black and maroon gown with a snakeskin cross body bag to pull it all together. She looked absolutely flawless, but we can’t help but point out that her lips look slightly plumper than usual. This may be the biggest we’ve seen them! In contrast, Paris opted for a more edgy look. The daughter of the prince of pop looked equally beautiful in a lace corset ensemble with orange accents. So chic, right? Take a look at their outfits below!

Paris paired the fun look with suede boots and a headband. Can we say goals?! Also in attendance was Paris’ rumored girlfriend Cara Delevingne. However, it’s unclear whether they arrived together. The two have kept their romance under wraps, but certainly fueled relationship rumors when they were spotted sharing a passionate kiss on a double date with Paris’ godfather Macaulay Culkin last month. The two appeared to be very into each other as they were not only pictured kissing, but also dancing and holding hands. If that’s not a relationship, then we don’t know what is.

Interestingly, Paris isn’t the only one who’s rumored to be dating. Kendall had fans buzzing when she was photographed getting coffee in West Hollywood with a hunky mystery man on April 24. It’s clearly the season of love!