Kanye West Jets Out Of L.A. Finish Album After Shocking Fans & Friends With Slavery Comments

Apparently something has Kanye feeling inspired, because he just jetted out of LA and back to the mountains to finish up his upcoming album.



After Kanye West‘s TMZ Live outburst, the rapper has left LA for the mountains of Wyoming to put the finishing touches on his album, due out on May 25. Ye, 40, rented a secluded home, literally on a mountain top, in the Cowboy State, and according to TMZ, he will be staying there for at least several weeks. Whether this is a way to escape the backlash over his comment that “slavery was a choice,” or he really does need to finish his album that is about to drop, is unsure, but the outlet says he is expecting a number of guests help with the album. Sources told TMZ that Kanye is “not bothered by the fallout from his “TMZ Live” interview,” and has even referred to the outburst as “fire.” However, many would disagree.

Chris Brown, Will.i.am, Spike Lee and more stars are speaking out against the rapper and his controversial views. “That broke my heart, because I thought about my grandma, who was born in 1920, and her connection with her mom who raised her, who was born in the late 1800s,” Will.i.am told ITV’s Good Morning Britain, on Kanye’s comments. “And my grandmother’s grandma, who was a slave. And when you’re a slave, you’re owned. You don’t choose if you’re owned. When you’re a slave you’re deprived of education. That’s not choice, that’s by force. I understand the need to have free thought, but if your thoughts aren’t researched, that is just going to hurt those that are still in conditions where it’s not choice.” Will.i.am added that talking about the situation made him want to cry.

Chris Brown took another route, going off on Instagram, calling Kanye a “clown,” and telling him to “wake the hell up.” Yikes. Clearly neither of them will be seen near Ye’s compound in Wyoming.