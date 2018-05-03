John Legend Helps Luna Prepare For Having A Baby Brother In the Sweetest Way — See Pic

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen will be welcoming a baby son very soon, which means their daughter Luna is getting a brother. To ensure the 2-year-old is ready for this major change, John’s doing the sweetest thing!

John Legend, 39, is doing everything he can to ensure his and Chrissy Teigen‘s, 32, 2-year-old daughter Luna, easily transitions into her impending big sister role. With a new baby on the way — Chrissy is due in June — it’s now more important than ever to prep Luna on what to expect once her little brother arrives. After all, Luna has been an only child for over two years now! Taking to Instagram on May 2, John shared just one way he’s helping Luna understand what a special time this is.

“Prepping for a new arrival!” John captioned an adorable image of him and Luna sitting together for story time with a picture book titled The Brother Book. In the photo, John holds up the children’s book while Luna sits in her dad’s lap. Both have giant smiles on their faces, but Luna looks especially ecstatic. The pair’s story of choice is written by New York Times bestselling author Todd Parr, and it “celebrates all different kinds of brothers,” according to Amazon. Sounds like the perfect way to introduce the impending arrival to Luna!

Both John and Chrissy have expressed before that they’re a little concerned over how Luna will react to having a new baby around. Clearly though, they’re consciously trying to prepare her as best as they can. “Chrissy is due a month from now. I don’t know if Luna is ready,” John confessed at the TFF Talks Storytellers panel on April 19. “I don’t think she has any idea about being a big sister, actually. My friends keep trying to give me advice, but I think Luna is definitely going to be an issue!”

At the same time though, the expectant parents believe their daughter will embrace her big sister status. In fact, Chrissy revealed in January that Luna is excited to have a sibling. “She is so excited. Actually, she’s got her little baby doll now that she’s been really taking care of,” the model gushed to ET. “It’s hard though, because she’s definitely jealous of John and I,” she added, explaining Luna is “protective” of her dad. “She’s so protective of John, and when we kiss, she, like, looks [up] from no matter where she is,” Chrissy said.

While granted, Luna may need some time to get used to her baby brother, we have no doubts she’ll make an excellent big sister! We definitely cannot wait to meet the new Legend addition.