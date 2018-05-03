Gigi Hadid Apologizes After Being Slammed For Blackface On Mag Cover: I Had No ‘Control’

Gigi Hadid is apologizing profusely for her ‘Vogue’ Italia cover where she was so darkened that fans called her out for having blackface done. We’ve got what she has to day.

Fans were aghast when Gigi Hadid showed off her new Vogue Italia cover where her skin tone was so dark that she was accused of putting on blackface. Now she’s apologizing, saying she had no control over the end product and no intention of getting people so upset. The 23-year-old model has since deleted the cover shot from her Instagram that she proudly showed off on May 2, after fans flooded the comments saying it looked nothing like her and on first glance some thought it was everyone from Rihanna to Solange Knowles to Tyra Banks.

Gigi wants fans to know that she had nothing to do with how her final look ended up on Vogue Italia’s cover and that if she had control over the situation, things would have been “different.”

Story developing……