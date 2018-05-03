Christina Aguilera Disses ‘The Voice’ & Vows Never To Do Show Again: It’s ‘Not About Music’ Anymore

Sorry, ‘Voice’ fans. Team Christina is no more! Christina Aguilera said she’s done coaching on ‘The Voice’ and threw a little shade while explaining why.

Christina Aguilera, 37, was one of the original coaches on The Voice, but those days are behind her now. Calling the talent show, where she coached for most of 2011 through 2016, a “churning hamster wheel,” Xtina told Billboard Magazine that she realized The Voice isn’t “about music” anymore. Instead, she says, “it’s about making good TV moments and massaging a story.” Whoa!

“It became something that I didn’t feel was what I had signed up for in season one,” Christina told Billboard. “I didn’t get into this business to be a television show host and to be given all these [rules]…Especially as a female: You can’t wear this, can’t say that. I would find myself on that show desperately trying to express myself through clothing or makeup or hair. It was my only kind of outlet.”

Christina explained that she’s focused fully on music again, something that she couldn’t do during the “energy sucker” that was The Voice. She was “longing for freedom” while on the show. Coming home from the set, “I would just take everything off — the makeup, all of it — and would blast hip-hop, or Nirvana, ‘Creep,’ Slayer. Anything like that to get me out of that zone, that TV mode.”

She didn’t go into specifics about anything negative that happened during The Voice, but it’s clear that she had a terrible time. Then why did she stick around on the show for five years? It was all about her kids, son Max, 10, with ex-husband Jordan Bratman, and daughter Summer Rain, 3, with fiancé Matthew Rutler.

“Touring is so frightening to me, because I am a mom first,” she admits. “It’s part of why I stayed in the position I was [at The Voice]. It’s easy to get comfortable and cushy in the same place and not have to worry about uprooting your kids. I’ve been putting myself on the back burner. It needs to happen. I’m looking forward to getting back out and actually showing my kids what Mommy really does!”