Celine Dion & Deadpool Team Up For Her New Song ‘Ashes’ & It’s As Amazing As You Think It Is

Forget ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ ‘Justice League’ or any other super hero crossover. The biggest team-up just happened, as Celine Dion teamed up with Deadpool – you read that right – for her new song, ‘Ashes.’

Avengers: Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover in history? Uh, not anymore. The Merc with the mouth just stole the thunder from Thanos, Captain America, Black Panther and the rest of the Avengers by teaming up with Celine Dion! The immortal diva dropped her new song, “Ashes,” on May 3, a track from the Deadpool 2 soundtrack. Yes, Celine Dion has a song – on the Deadpool 2 soundtrack and it gets even better from there. It came with a music video that featured Deadpool delivering an interpretive dance – in cha-cha heels – across the stage while Celine sang.

Of course, this being a Marvel property, there’s a post-credit scene, one that featured the best part: Deadpool (aka Ryan Reynolds) actually talking with Celine. Oh, it’s hilarious. “It’s too good,” Ryan says. “This is Deadpool 2, not Titanic. You’re at like, an 11. We need to get you down to a 5, a 5 ½ tops.” Celine’s response — “Beat it, Spider-Man” — proves that no one tells her what to do. Speaking of Titanic, imagine just how incredible it’s going to be if/when Celine wins an Academy Award for best song for this. Think Ryan will join her onstage to accept the award?

The release of her new music is especially exciting considering the fact that she cancelled her March 27 through April 18 Las Vegas show to have ear surgery. “Celine has been dealing with a condition in her middle ear known as Patulous Eustachian tube, which causes hearing irregularities, and it makes it extremely difficult to sing,” Celine’s team said in a Facebook post on March 21. “She has been experiencing this condition for the past 12-18 months, but it has been successful treated with various ear drop medications. During the past couple of weeks these medications have no longer have been working to treat the condition, so she will undergo a minimally invasive surgical procedure to correct the problem,” the statement continued.

Nevertheless, we’re glad to hear she’s in much better spirits! And, what better way to celebrate a comeback than to release new music?! Also — will she have a cameo in Deadpool 2, which hits theaters on May 18. Here’s hoping.