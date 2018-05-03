Stars Who Wore Thongs To The Met Gala: Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, & More

The Met Gala is almost here and we can’t wait to see all the awesome outfits, which may or may not include thongs. Check out these five stars who decided to get cheeky on the Met Gala red carpet!

We’re super excited for the Met Gala on Monday, May 7 — aren’t you!? We love seeing all of the hottest stars walk the carpet with their amazing outfits! We’ve definitely seen some interesting outfit choices over the years, and some stars even resorted to wearing their underwear to the Gala! Yes, that’s right — these stars made sure their booties were popping and the center of attention — and guess what? They totally pulled it off!

Last year, Kendall Jenner, 22, made a bold move and wore a sheer dress to the Met Gala that showed off her super long legs, toned torso, and her perfect butt! The dress featured a high slit in the front and a huge cut out across her breasts and stomach. Kendall wore a sexy thong that showed off her entire behind — amazing! She finished up the look with short beachy waves and a classic red lip.

Three years ago in 2015, Jennifer Lopez, 48, decided to rock the thong look as well! JLo looked so sexy in a nude sheer dress with red sequin accents. The one shoulder dress was completely sheer around her stomach, legs, and behind — we’re literally obsessed! She completed her sultry look with her blonde hair slicked back and some natural eye makeup. We also can’t forget about Madonna‘s 2016 Met Gala appearance! The 59-year-old singer showed up wearing a BDSM inspired outfit complete with thigh-high leather boots, lots of straps, and a ton of skin! Her outfit featured cut-outs for her breasts which she only covered up with some nipple tassels. Her rockin’ booty was also on display with a thong and a small sheer bit covering it up! Madonna looked incredible!

