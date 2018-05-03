Caitlyn Jenner’s ‘Proud’ Of Kanye West For Supporting Donald Trump: He’s Being ‘Brave’ Like Her

Kanye West is facing serious backlash for supporting Donald Trump. However, we’re hearing that Caitlyn Jenner fully supports his willingness to speak his mind! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Before Kanye West, 40, ever suggested that slavery in America was a “choice,” he was already the subject of intense criticism for throwing his support behind President Donald Trump, 71. It was decision that drove his own fans and friends furious! But, according to our insiders, Caitlyn Jenner, 68, is thrilled that he’s opened up about his political views. “Caitlyn is happy and proud that Kanye has the courage to support Trump so publicly,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Caitlyn knows first hand how hard it can be to have unpopular opinions in the Kardashian family. She thinks Kanye is being brave, just like she was for many years.”

The insider added that Caitlyn is just as shocked and bewildered as the rest of us concerning his ramblings on slavery, but she admires his willingness to be so candid with fans. “However, Caitlyn has been left scratching her head trying to understand Kanye’s slavery comments,” they added. “She feels some of Kanye’s ideas are brave and bold but sometimes his energy is misguided or misunderstood. Caitlyn finds Kanye inspiring but fears his support of Trump will be dismissed because of his other outrageous statements.”

Kanye first had fans’ jaws dropping when he took to Instagram to share a photo of himself wearing a Make America Great Again hat. But he didn’t stop there, he also shared this statement on Twitter: “You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

we got love pic.twitter.com/Edk0WGscp6 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

A video also surfaced of T.I. and Kanye seriously debating the president on the day they recorded “Ye Vs. The People.” In it, Yeezy explained his admiration for the polarizing president like this: “Just the ability to do what no one said you could do. To do the impossible is the most inspiring thing to me.”