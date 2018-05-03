Blac Chyna Goes To War With Kylie Jenner Again In Shocking New Lawsuit: She Has My Money

Kylie Jenner is the latest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to get sued by Blac Chyna. We’ve got the details on how Chy is claiming Ky stole her reality show real estate on E!

Several members of the Kardashian clan have already been sued by Blac Chyna for allegedly interfering with her status as an E! reality star. Now the 29-year-old is going after Kylie Jenner, 20, claiming that her reality show took up the slot that her own show with ex Rob Kardashian, 31, would have had. In court documents obtained by The Blast, Chyna’s lawyers argue that “The money paid to Defendants for their services on Life of Kylie was acquired through the unlawful means of intentionally interfering with her contract for a second season of Rob & Chyna.” Thus, Chyna thinks that whatever Kylie earned from her solo reality show actually belongs to her.

This is all part of a bigger lawsuit against her ex Rob, his momager Kris Jenner and sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, who Chyna thinks sabotaged a planned second season of Rob and Chyna with E! execs. She believes that they conspired to put the kibosh on Chyna’s reality TV career. She filed the lawsuit in Oct. of 2017, later adding then tentatively dismissing some family members. The Kardashians maintain that when Chyna got a restraining order against Rob following their July 2017 breakup, it would have made filming together impossible.

This is just another sign that there has always been bad blood between Chyna and Kylie. The two famously went after each other in mean social media disses when Ky was in a longterm relationship with Chyna’s baby daddy Tyga. Even though they broke up in March of 2017 and Kylie moved on to date rapper Travis Scott and have a baby daughter with him, it looks like Chyna still wants a piece of the lip kit mogul.