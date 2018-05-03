HollywoodLife Beauty Awards — Best Luxury Beauty: 80 Products Worth Every Penny

Editors, experts, and celebrities have spent months testing beauty products for us to bring you the best of the best. See our final list right here!

I’ve been a beauty editor for 10 years, but this is the FIRST Beauty Awards I’ve been a part of and I couldn’t be happier to share all of my favorite things! For this massive undertaking, testing thousands of products over months and months, I enlisted the HollywoodLife.com staff of 25 editors, plus celebrity makeup artist and hairstylists. I got the top picks of Jen Atkin, Justine Marjan, celeb colorist Kyle White, hairstylist Laurent Philippon, who works with Bella Hadid, and stylist Chad Wood, who frequently styles Vanessa Hudgens and Shay Mitchell.

I got an exclusive quote from Lea Michele, on her favorite hair tool. I even got stunning model Leomie Anderson, who has walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and is a face of FENTY Beauty, to spill on her skincare must-haves. There are cult-classics (hello, NARS Orgasm!) and hopefully new brands for you to try and fall in love. There were definitely some runaway favorites — we loved a bunch of products by Charlotte Tilbury, NARS, and FENTY Beauty. See the full list of the best beauty products in our gallery! And peek some of the amazing brands we tested below:

Of course, most of the products on this list are luxury items, but we think they are worth it. There are also a bunch of picks under $20, so you can try some of our faves without breaking the bank. And see all of our drugstore/mass picks, which has 50 products under $20, in this gallery! Let us know your favorites on Twitter and Instagram @HollywoodLife and @DoryLarrabee! Happy buying and trying!