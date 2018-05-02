Zayn Malik’s Epic Apology To Gigi Hadid Before Getting Back Together: He Vowed ‘To Do Better’

Zayn Malik’s not playing games this time! He surprised Gigi Hadid with the cutest apology after their split in March, and he’s promised her he’ll be a better boyfriend! And, obviously it worked because they’re back on!

Zayn Malik, 25, pulled out all the stops to get Gigi Hadid, 23, back after their split in March 2018! “Zayn made an epic apology to Gigi prior to them getting back together. He promised her that he would do better, treat her better and he told her he’d be a more caring boyfriend,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Also in his apology, “Zayn promised to always put Gigi first,” the insider says, adding, “After weeks of him begging and pleading, she is seeing him again… for now.” Gigi just wants to make sure their relationship is getting stronger.

Gigi and Zayn fans got a pleasant surprise when the tumultuous couple were photographed out and about in New York City on April 29. The paps even caught the pair in the midst of a lip lock in plain daylight, letting us all know their recent split wasn’t the end of them. Nonetheless, the presumed end of their nearly two-year romance came about when they released a joint statement, telling fans that they had split at the end of March.

“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend,” Zayn wrote in a statement. “She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time; we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ”.

Although the statement was quite detailed, Z left out the part about why they actually split in the first place. However, our source reveals that traveling, as well as his work had been a factor that had “gotten in the way of their relationship” many times before.

In a breakup statement of her own, Gigi did leave things a bit open-ended, hinting that a reconciliation was possible. However, we didn’t think it would be this quick. — But, we’re not complaining! “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience over a few years … not only in the relationship, but in life in general,” she wrote. “I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will be. xG”.

The two also gave us a hint that they weren’t over when Z was spotted at her apartment in New York City on April 18. Here’s to hoping these two work out this time!