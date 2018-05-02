Josh Norman: 5 Things To Know About The NFL Star Killing It On ‘DWTS’

Here’s everything you need to know about Josh Norman, the professional football player who is currently surprising ‘Dancing with the Stars’ viewers with his slick moves!



1.) Josh Norman, 30, is the cornerback for the Washington Redskins. He joined the team in 2016 after being released from the Carolina Panthers. He signed a $75 million 5-year contract, making him the highest paid cornerback in the history of the NFL. Josh finished his first season on the Redskins with 67 tackles, 19 defended passes, and three interceptions. This ranked him the 59th best player by his own peers in NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2017. Pretty cool!

2.) Josh is born and bred South Carolina. He was born and raised in Greenwood, which is inland and just south of Greenville. He attended Greenwood High School where he played football, obviously, and in 2006 the team won the South Carolina State Championships. This led to him being named an All-State football player, and allowed him to participate in the North-South All-Star game. Despite his heavily decorated high school football career, Josh graduated without any scholarship offers to college for his sport.

3.) He’s currently killing it on ‘Dancing with the Stars‘. Josh really, truly took everyone by surprise when he graced the dance floor on the Monday, April 30 season premiere. Not only was he an incredible dancer, but his charismatic personality shined through his entire performance. This premiere dance easily made Josh a front runner for the Athletes Edition season, so fingers crossed he keeps it up! His partner, Sharna Burgess, is very lucky to have him.

4.) Josh heavily supported Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. The football star was one of many high profile Americans to donate to the relief efforts for Puerto Rico, donating a hefty $100,000, as per ESPN.

5.) Josh was drafted to the Carolina Panthers in 2012. The pick came after he was predicted to be a Day 3 pick, a shock considering his incredible high school and college careers. Josh ended up being picked by the Carolina Panthers in the fifth round as the 143rd overall choice, becoming only the third Coastal Carolina player to be drafted behind Tyler Thigpen and Jermone Simpson. He stayed with the team until 2016 when he was released and became a free agent.