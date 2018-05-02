Tyga Reportedly Owes Nearly $1 Million In Back Taxes – Did Dating Kylie Jenner Leave Him Broke?

Tyga reportedly has money problems – again. This time he is said to owe the taxman nearly $1 million and he racked up the hefty bill while he was dating Kylie Jenner. Coincidence?

Tyga, 28, has been hit with embarrassing news. The rapper – who has been linked to Iggy Azalea, 27 – reportedly has a cash flow problem. He supposedly owes the taxman an eye-watering amount – so says The Blast, which claims to have seen documents filed against Tyga by the State of California Franchise Tax Board. The reason the rapper allegedly owes that much? He supposedly owes taxes to Uncle Sam for every year from 2011 up to 2016. Over that six-year period the bill ballooned to a massive $890,183.57. That also just happens to be the period of time that he was dating his ex, Kylie Jenner, 20. And the coincidence hasn’t gone unnoticed.

As Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans know, the exes met in November 2011 when the rapper performed at Kendall Jenner’s sweet 16th birthday bash. For years they denied dating each other and only officially confirmed their relationship when she appeared in his “Stimulated” music video in August 2015. They split, for good, in 2017. But, for most of that time Tyga was hit with money troubles, or rumors of mounting debt, all while Kylie was building a multimillion-dollar beauty empire. The embarrassing headlines include an $186,000 overdue bill for a rental property he was accused of trashing and abandoning, according to The Wrap, and the repossession of two luxury cars – a Ferrari and a Maybach – in 2016, according to TMZ.

Shortly after reports of Tyga’s alleged massive back tax bill broke, fans flooded social media with sly comments about the rapper and his reality TV star ex. One person tweeted, “Good choice in men @KylieJenner.” Another person wrote, “Not Kylie Jenner’s fault that he didn’t pay his taxes.” Money problems are something that Tyga’s rumored new girlfriend Iggy could probably relate to. In April 2016, Iggy tweeted about the money she owed the taxman for her 2014 income tax bill. She wrote, “The IRS gave the option to pay them monthly or lump sum. I picked monthly, who wouldn’t?” We’re sure this is something that millions of Americans – and Tyga – can relate to!