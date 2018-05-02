Tristan Thompson Taunted With ‘Khloe’ Chants While Shooting Free Throws During Cavs Game

Toronto Raptors fans totally heckled Tristan Thompson for his cheating scandal during the NBA playoffs! Watch them taunt him by chanting Khloe Kardashian’s name here!

Tristan Thompson did not receive a warm reception from Raptors fans when his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, showed up for their first playoff game against the Toronto home team on May 1. In fact, when Tristan was on the free throw line toward the end of the fourth quarter, the crowd decided to hit him where it hurt — by bringing up his headline-making cheating scandal! As Tristan geared up to shoot his foul shots, Raptors fans began shouting ‘Khloe’ in the background, which was obviously a nod to Tristan’s girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, who he was recently caught cheating on multiple times.

Still, the 27-year-old seemed unbothered by the jeers, and made his shots with ease. It was a tight game that ended in overtime, but the Cavs pulled out the win, 113-112. As all of this was going on, Khloe was back home in Cleveland with her and Tristan’s newborn daughter, True Thompson. News of Tristan’s infidelity broke on April 10, just two days before Khloe went into labor. Two different videos surfaced of Tristan with other woman, including one from as far back as Oct. 2017. Since then, various other reports have come out about other alleged instances when the basketball star was unfaithful.

Khloe has stayed quiet about all of this, and has focused on raising her daughter as Tristan has been in the midst of the NBA playoffs. However, the 33-year-old’s sister did break the family’s silence on the subject during an appearance on Ellen April 30, during which she slammed Tristan by saying the situation was “so f***ed up.”Amen!

'Khloe' chants for Tristan Thompson in Toronto… pic.twitter.com/bbcZ1SNk6e — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) May 2, 2018

As we previously reported, Khloe is planning on returning to Los Angeles as soon as doctors will allow her to. She is reportedly still up in the air about where she stands with Tristan, but is focused completely on her baby, rather than the relationship, right now.