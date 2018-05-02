Happy Birthday The Rock: See The Superstar’s 15 Most Adorable Dad Moments

It’s The Rock’s birthday! To celebrate, we’re celebrating the new dad by taking a look at all his sweetest fatherly moments with all of his kids! See the pics, here.

It’s Dwayne Johnson‘s birthday! The father of three turned 46 today, May 2 — how exciting! It sure has been a great year for the legend. In fact, his long time girlfriend Lauren Hashian, 33, just gave birth to another beautiful baby girl! We’ve got all the cute pics of The Rock with all of his special ladies from over the years and you’ve got to see them — they’re so sweet! The Rock’s newest daughter’s name is Tiana Gia Johnson, and she is just too sweet! He posted a photo after the birth of the two sharing a very special skin-to-skin bonding session. The Rock looks so in love with his little one, it’s truly special. Lauren shared a photo of the whole family minutes after the birth as well. She’s pictured kissing The Rock while baby Tiana lays on her chest! We’re so happy for the pair and their newest edition, and we can’t wait to see more pics of the whole family and of course watch Tiana grow up!

And we can’t forget about The Rock’s other two daughters! He and Lauren share another two year old daughter named Jasmine Johnson and she is just TOO cute! She’s always pictured on daddy’s shoulders and seems to love every minute of it! Her gorgeous blue eyes and dark curly hair are unlike anything we’ve ever seen. Our fav pic of the two is when The Rock had to change her diaper mid-flight — duty calls! The Rock’s other daughter Simone Alexandra, 16, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia, is a beauty as well. Simone has accompanied her father on numerous occasion to events and red carpets, and the photos are so sweet!

