T.I. just shared that when he told Kanye West supporting Donald Trump would upset his fans he was totally surprised. Check out his full explanation right here.

The tumult surrounding Kanye West and his reckless words is showing now signs of slowing. Now, fellow rapper T.I. has sat down for an interview where he shared just how surprised Yeezy was to discover that his fans would be upset if he voiced his support for President Donald Trump, 71. “Yeah people believe in you and they see you in a certain way and they support you and you support someone who goes directly against them — like, you supporting the enemy,” Tip said during his visit to The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1. “So, you think how they feel? He goes like, ‘No, I didn’t think about that.'” Afterwards, the rapper displayed his on own mystified expression in response to the comment from Kanye.

As we previously reported, the pair released the new track “Ye Vs. The People” on April 27 in which they debate this very topic, including Kanye not only showing his support for Trump but proudly wearing a Make America Great Again hat. “I feel a obligation to show people new ideas. And if you wanna hear ’em, there go two right here. Make America Great Again had a negative reception. I took it, wore it, rocked it, gave it a new direction. Added empathy, care and love and affection. And y’all simply questionin’ my methods.”

Of course, Kanye’s shocking public statements have only gotten worse since — including his belief that slavery in America was a “choice.” “Like, you was there for 400 years, and it is all y’all?” he said on TMZ Live. “You know it’s like we are mentally in prison. I like the word prison because slavery goes to direct to the idea of blacks, it’s like slavery Holocaust — Holocaust is Jews, slavery is blacks. So prison is something that unites us as one race, blacks and whites being one race, that we are one, we are the human race.”

His comments were met with a sharp rebuke from the show’s Van Latham. “I actually don’t think you’re thinking anything. I think what you’re doing right now is actually the absence of thought,” he responded. “And the reason why I feel like that is, Kanye, you’re entitled to your opinion and you’re entitled to believe whatever you want. But there is fact in the real world, real life consequence behind everything you just said.”