Military Cargo Plane Crashes On Savannah Highway, Tragically Killing 2 – Shocking Pics

A C-130 military aircraft went up in flames after crashing near an airport in Savannah, Georgia. The wreck was like a ‘bomb going off,’ and two passengers were killed.

A C-130 Hercules military cargo plane belonging to the Puerto Rico National Guard crashed on a stretch of highway near the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport on May 2, a National Guard spokesperson confirmed to Fox News. The crash occurred around 11:30 AM ET, with the aircraft happening at the intersection of Highway 21 and Crossgate Road. The plane had five passengers onboard. At first, their status was unknown, but the Chatham County coroner’s office confirmed tow fatalities in the crash. The status of the three other passengers on board remains unclear.

The US Air Force confirmed that the plane was part of the 156th Airlift Wing in Puerto Rico. “While performing a training mission,” the Savannah Air National Guard 165th Airlift Wing said in a statement to CNN, “an United States C-130 “Hercules” cargo plane from Puerto Rico Air National Guard crashed about 11:30 a.m. today near the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport with 5 people on board. The names will be released upon notification of next-of-kin. A board of officers will investigate the accident.” The WC-130 plane is used for weather reconnaissance, “[penetrating] tropical disturbances and storms, hurricanes and winter storms to obtain data on movement, size and intensity.”

“Our building shook and the lights flickered. We heard a boom of the crash and then a louder boom of the explosion,” Mary Hennessy Cogar, who was at work in Chatham City, Georgia, told CNN. Another witness, who was working nearby, described the wreck. “The ground shook like a bomb was going off.” Photos from the scene showed thick, black plumes of smoke rising from the burning wreckage. It wasn’t immediately known what caused the wreck, and the Federal Aviation Administration declined to comment to NBC News about the incident, since the plane involved was a military aircraft (and thus, it was a military affair.)

The Savannah Fire Department tweeted that it was working on the fire and plane crash. Emergency crews were working with the cleanup and recovery efforts. The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport said that the crash wasn’t shutting down its flight operations but some commercial flights were delayed by the crash.

Military c130 down at 21 and Gulfstream Rd. Avoid the area. 21 shut down until further notice. pic.twitter.com/6hUqwmkNUu — IAFF574 Savannah (@IAFF574) May 2, 2018

We will continue to update this post with details, as they are made available. In the meantime, our thoughts go out to those on the plane. Here’s hoping everyone managed to make it out okay.