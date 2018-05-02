Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Pre-Wedding Fight: Why She Reportedly Stormed Out

Did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry get into a fight just weeks before the royal wedding? A new report claims the former actress stormed out on her fiancé. Get the explosive details here!

The pressures of wedding planning might be getting to Meghan Markle, 36, and Prince Harry, 33. The former Suits actress apparently walked out on her fiancé according to a new report from InTouch. The alleged encounter started when “Meghan asked Harry if there was anything she should know,” a source told the magazine. Harry then supposedly told her all about an infamous Aug. 2012 incident in which naked photos of the prince surfaced online after a weekend of partying in Las Vegas. “He insisted he didn’t sleep with anyone and that it was just drunken high jinks,” the insider added. “But Meghan totally lost it.”

Apparently the details caused the bride-to-be to secretly fly back to the United States to cool off. While there, her mom Doria Ragland reportedly helped give her daughter some perspective. “She told her she was the luckiest girl in the world and not to worry,” the source said. “Doria pointed out that Meghan had a past, too, and she had been married. Meghan saw the light, phoned Harry – and in a tearful call said she loved him and was on her way home.” So don’t worry, the couple will still walk down the aisle on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel!

While most of the wedding party has yet to be revealed, you can count on Prince William standing beside his brother on the big day. Harry previously asked his older sibling to be his best man at his wedding. “The Duke of Cambridge is honored to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother,” Kensington Palace announced on April 26. As for the bride’s side of the guest list, her best friend Priyanka Chopra confirmed she’ll be attending as well. We can’t wait for Harry and Meghan to tie the knot!

HollywoodLife reached out to Meghan’s representative for comment.