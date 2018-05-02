Lea Michele Spills On Her Romantic Hamptons Proposal: ‘I Was So Surprised’

Blushing bride to be Lea Michele couldn’t stop gushing about her surprise engagement to Zandy Reich. She revealed to Andy Cohen that she initially thought the proposal was a joke.

Newly engaged Lea Michele hit up Watch What Happens Live on May 2, her first TV appearance since getting engaged to fashion executive Zandy Reich, 32, on Apr. 28. She was rocking her four carat diamond ring and a big smile as she detailed how Zandy proposed while they were in the Hamptons over the weekend and she couldn’t believe it was actually happening! “I was so surprised I said ‘stop joking around stop joking around.’ Its so great,” she exclaimed. “I keep feeling like it’s borrowed and I’ll have to give it back at some point,” she added. One viewer even tweeted in a question on if she needs a crane to lift her hand because the ring was so massive, which Lea got a good laugh out of.

Lea looked absolutely sensational in a royal blue strapless dress with open cutouts showing off her cleavage. She had her hair pulled back in a ponytail and was rocking an amazing tan. The former Glee star was in Housewives heaven as her fellow guest on the show was Real Housewives Of New York’s one and only Bethenny Frankel, 47. Lea revealed that she’s totally “Team Dennis” when it comes to Bethenny’s romance with Dennis Shields and gave her opinion on all things RHONY. Talk about a superfan, Lea could give Jennifer Lawrence a run for her money!

Lea surprised fans on Apr. 28 when she posted a photo to her Instagram showing of her massive diamond ring on that finger and the caption “YES!!!” The pair was friends for years and about 10 months ago their relationship developed into romance. Sadly Andy didn’t grill her much further about the engagement other than to give her a sweet congratulations. He was all about talking about the Housewives and Lea seemed totally down for it.