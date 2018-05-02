First Body Cam Footage From Las Vegas Massacre Released By Police & It’s Hard To Watch

So eery! The first police body cam footage from inside Las Vegas mass shooting suspect Stephen Paddock’s room has been released and it really intense.

We’re getting our first terrifying look at what police were going through as they were about to enter the room of Las Vegas mass shooting suspect Stephen Paddock. The 64-year-old Mesquite, NV man allegedly slaughtered 58 people and injured over 480 more when he opened fire with semiautomatic rifles from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay into an audience gathered near the Vegas strip for the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on Oct. 1. In the newly released body cam video, a loud bang is heard early in the tape, and it appears to have been something set off by the police. The alarms on the hotel’s floor then start going off, the only thing interrupting the eery silence.

By this point Paddock had stopped shooting and had taken his own life, and no gunfire can be heard coming from his suite. A room service cart is seen outside in the hallway and one of the officers is heard saying “looks like it might be a camera of some sort.” The canine team carefully moves in on the room and an officer says “Those are cameras pointed down the hallway,” referring to ones inside of Paddock’s room. The curtains are all closed to hide where Paddock had hammered out the windows to begin the killing spree and the room is dimly lit, making it extra ominous.

As the officers moves through the rooms one yells, “Check under the bed,” while another shouted, “Watch these closets, watch your back.” They have their weapons poised at all times until one yells “clear.” At no point do we see Paddock’s body or any of the cache of weapons he stored to execute the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Las Vegas Metro PD had been trying to stall the release of the video in court, where a group of news organizations had banded together to demand the release of the tapes, arguing that 911 calls and body cam videos are taxpayer funded and should be made available to the press. Nevada’s Supreme Court heard the case and ruled on April 26 that they be released. “At no point was the LVMPD trying to be uncooperative with the media or the public,” sheriff Joe Lombardo said in a news conference about the May 2 release. He claimed that the department had been concerned about the distress the video might cause families of those affected by the shooting.