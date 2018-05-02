Kylie Jenner Flaunts Post-Baby Body As Travis Scott Shows Off His 6-Pack Abs In The Bahamas

Kylie Jenner’s already got her swimsuit body back, showing off her killer figure on a getaway to the Bahamas with BF Travis Scott and baby Stormi. We’ve got the pics.

Aww! Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott wanted to do something special for his 26th birthday on April 30, so the couple and their 12-week-old daughter Stormi Webster hopped on a plane and jetted to the Bahamas! The reality star looks like she was never even pregnant, let alone gave birth three months ago as her tummy is flat as a drum in a sexy red and white pattered one-piece swimsuit that she was spotted rocking. Her body completely snapped back into place with her usual enviable curves in all the right places. Travis looks all kinds of hot too, flaunting his shirtless six pack abs with his maroon swim trunks.

Kylie shared several pics on her Instagram account on May 1, where she and Travis spent an afternoon luxuriating on a yacht while Stormi stayed onshore with a nanny. In one pic captioned “birthday behavior” she and her man are lying on the deck of their boat while soaking in the sun. Kylie’s super skinny waist is on display as the “Butterfly Effect” rapper looks on, knowing he’s a very lucky guy! In another pic the couple are seen strolling on a white sandy beach with the gorgeous blue Caribbean sea beside them. What a perfect birthday getaway. It was also a chance to celebrate as a family, as Stormi turned three months old the day after Travis’ birthday. Kylie shared an adorable photo of her daughter in a pink romper on the trip seated next to her daddy to commemorate the occasion.

Since Kylie brought Stormi along for the trip the reality star can’t be mom-shamed about leaving her little girl to go party. The lip kit mogul caught tons of heat when she went away to a weekend at the Coachella Music Festival in April while Stormi stayed at home in Calabasas. That was only a two hour drive away. Kylie had been hinting recently that her baby was going to be travelling, showing off Stormi’s new luggage and apparently the little one already has a passport!

Since daddy Travis was celebrating another turn around the sun, of course the couple would want their little girl right there beside them while they were in the Bahamas. Kylie already made his birthday special, renting out Six Flags Magic Mountain amusement park outside LA on April 28 so that Travis, their friends and family could ride the rollercoasters and enjoy the place without having to share it to the public. Kylie sweetly said that she did it simply because Travis had never been there before and she wanted him to enjoy one of her favorite places!