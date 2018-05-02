Kylie Jenner Cradles Stormi & Puts Cleavage On Display As Family Vacation Continues — Cute Pic

Aww! Kylie Jenner shared the sweetest pic of herself and her little girl, Stormi Webster, on vacation! You have to see their adorable, matching white outfits!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott brought a very special guest along with them on their romantic trip to Brazil. Their adorable daughter, Stormi Webster, celebrated turning three months-old on vacation! While Kylie’s been a busy bee on social media, documenting every fun thing that she and Travis have been doing to celebrate his 26th birthday, little Stormi’s stayed behind the scenes, chilling back at the resort with her nanny. Fans finally got to see some of the sweet little one when Kylie posted an absolutely adorable photo of their matching mommy-and-me outfits!

We cannot with this. It’s so cute we could cry! One of the many fabulous outfits Kylie rocked on vacation was this chic, white netted two-piece. Actually, it was really a white bikini with a fishnet crop top and shorts layered over it. Little Stormi was wearing the three-month-old version of that, a tiny, white eyelet one piece. Too cute for words! Kylie looks like such a proud mama while cuddling her chubby baby under her arm. She’s so pretty and fresh-faced. It’s so rare that she lets her freckles shine, but she looks too in love and relaxed to be bothered. It looks good on her!

Kylie’s swimsuit game has been on point this entire vacation. She and Travis have been having a blast on the beach together, and she has an outfit for everything. She’s Kylie, of course! One of the standouts was her vintage Gucci swimsuit, adorned with the brand’s famed logo and a giant “2”. With her hair in French braids, she looked sporty and springy! It’s hard to believe that, after seeing her flat stomach and the rest of her toned body, Kylie’s the mother of a three-month-old!