Kylie Jenner Talks Plastic Surgery & Whether Or Not She Has Had Work Done

Kylie Jenner is interviewed by big sister Kim Kardashian for the new issue of ‘ES’ magazine and inside, they talk celebrity plastic surgery! See what Kylie said below!

Kim Kardashian, 37, interviews new mom and little sister Kylie Jenner, 20, for ES magazine, and asked her thoughts on plastic surgery. Kylie answered, “I feel like if it makes you feel better, and if that’s what you want to do, I’m not against it. Right now I probably wouldn’t do anything, actually.” Kim responded, “You’re 20, so I hope not! We’ll talk in 20 years, and then maybe you’ll have a different answer.” You have to remember cosmetic surgery is different from plastic surgery — cosmetic surgery focuses on enhancing your appearance and can include lasers, Botox and fillers. Kylie has admitted to getting lip injections.

Kim also asked about Kylie Cosmetics being such a huge success: “It’s the most authentic thing I’ve done in my career, and it really relates to me, and I feel like people can tell that I’m super passionate about it. It came from an insecurity and I turned it into something. I was insecure about my lips, and lipstick is what helped me feel confident. And I feel like people could see that it’s authentic to me, and it was organic, and it just worked!” She added, “I’m focused on Kylie Cosmetics and expanding that worldwide. I would love to be in stores everywhere.”

On her secret to a successful Instagram, Kylie says, “There’s a lot to it. Editing your photos, posting things people want to see. I do think there’s more to it than just posting photos. I feel like for having my Instagram for so long, I just know what people like to see.”