Kim K’s Ex Kris Humphries Convinced Kanye’s Behavior Is Triggered By ‘Kardashian Curse’

Kanye West shocked the world by saying ‘slavery was a choice,’ and it looks like Kris Humphries knows the reason behind his behavior. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why he thinks the Kardashians are to blame!



If you’re like most Kanye West fans, you’re probably wondering what in the world is going on with him as of lately. From his shocking support of Donald Trump to his disturbing claim that slavery was a “choice,” it’s hard to understand where all of this is coming from. But luckily for us, Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband Kris Humphries has the answers. “Kris has been keeping a watch on all the drama surrounding his ex-wife’s husband Kanye, and Kris is convinced the Kardashian curse is real. Kris has major concerns for Kanye and Kris thinks the pressure from being in that family has everything to do with his instability and his current wild behavior,” a source close to Kris tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard of the “Kardashian curse.” If you recall, many fans blamed the famous family for Lamar Odom’s downfall and drug addiction. Some even went as far as blaming Kris Jenner for Caitlyn Jenner’s transition. “From Lamar to Caitlyn, Kris has seen first hand and watched the challenges the men in the Kardashian family are faced to deal with. Kris knows how hard it is to be in that family,” our source continued. “Kris thinks the pressure Kanye feels from the family to look good pushed him to go through with the liposuction, which led to more issues. No other family places such high value on the superficial, and it would be difficult for anyone to endure,” the insider added. Yikes! But, to Kim’s defense, Kanye has always been a pretty outspoken person. I mean it’s hard to forget when he publicly told Taylor Swift at the 2009 VMAs that Beyonce deserved the Best Female Video award more than her. However, his most recent behavior is concerning.

“Kris is relieved that he got out of the family as quick as he could and feels horrible that Kanye is now struggling too. Kris feels things will only get worse for Kanye until he can break free from Kim and the curse that the men in the family must carry,” our source continued.