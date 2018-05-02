Kim Kardashian’s Secret Chats With Ivanka Trump Revealed: WTF Is Going On?

Kanye isn’t the only person in the West family chummy with the Trumps. Kim Kardashian has apparently been speaking in private with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner for months! What’s happening here?

While Kanye West and Donald Trump have been discussing their shared dragon energy, Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump have gotten down to business. Kim’s campaign to free imprisoned grandmother Alice Marie Johnson has now reached the president’s desk, reportedly thanks to Kim enlisting Ivanka and Jared Kushner‘s help with the case, along with her own attorney, Shawn Holley, according to TMZ. Kim’s hopeful that after fighting for over a year to help Alice, the president will finally grant her a pardon. Who better to persuade Trump than Ivanka?

Alice, now 62 and a grandmother, was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1997 on money laundering and drug conspiracy charges, her first offense. At trial, prosecutors called 10 coconspirators to testify against her in exchange for reduced or dropped charges. They were all given sentences ranging from probation without jail time, to 10 years in prison; Alice was the only person sentenced so significantly. She admitted that she was the go-between during the deal, but never personally made drug deals or dealt drugs. She was denied clemency in a previous appeal to former President Barack Obama.

She gained national attention last year when Kim tweeted out a story about her case and vowed to help her. She’s following through with that promise, and taking the case all the way to the top! At the time, Alice wrote a thoughtful thank you note to Kim, expressing her “deep and heartfelt gratitude” for shining a light on her situation. “Ms. Kardashian you are literally helping to save my life and restore me to my family. I was drowning and you have thrown me a life jacket and given me hope,” she wrote, in part. “I believe that history will record that Kim Kardashian had the courage to take a stand against human warehousing and was a key figure in meaningful criminal justice reform becoming a reality.”