Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Relationship Is ‘Too Far Done’ After Cheating

So sad. A new report has surfaced that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship could really be over! Read on!

Will Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Tristan Thompson‘s, 27, relationship be able to survive the hurricane of cheating allegations surrounding them? It’s a question that has fans everywhere desperate to know what will happen next. Now, a new report has surfaced that things are looking pretty grim — at least from the Kardashian’s camp. “Khloe is taking it one day at a time with Tristan,” a source tells E! News. “She is glad he is helping her out with True, but she has also been spending a lot of alone time reflecting. They don’t speak much about the situation, and Khloe feels like she is living in her own personal hell.”

The insider added that while Tristan is fighting to make things work, Khloe could be ready to move on. “The only thing keeping her happy right now is True and the support from her family. Everyone is ready for her to come home and thinks it will give her more peace. Tristan has desperately been trying to keep Khloe happy and make their relationship work, but she thinks it’s too far done.” Simply heartbreaking.

These new details follow quickly on the heels of another report that Khloe was considering heading back to LA where her huge family is waiting, but has since decided to stay in Cleveland. “She is prioritizing, and her priority is True. Whatever else comes next with Tristan, or really anything, she’ll deal with it as it comes, but she will not let anything affect this amazing time with her little girl.”

The picture of an ideal couple anxiously awaiting the arrival of their first child together came crashing down on April 10 when a video surfaced of Tristan appear to kiss a woman who was later identified as Lani Blair in a New York club. Soon after, another video surfaced of him kissing one woman and motorboating another. Soon, photos surfaced allegedly showing Tristan taking women to his hotel room. Needless to say, we don’t envy Khloe’s painful and extremely difficult situation right now.