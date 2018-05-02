Kevin Hart: Sex Tape Extortionist Caught & Charged With 2 Felonies Over Wild Video

The man who allegedly tried to coerce Kevin Hart into giving him money in exchange for keeping an alleged sex tape secret has been charged with extortion. Here’s what we know.

The man who allegedly attempted to coerce Kevin Hart into paying him in order to keep an alleged sex tape private has reportedly been charged with extortion. Jonathan Todd Jackson faces two felony counts; one for attempted extortion and another for extortion by threatening letter, TMZ reported. He’s been accused of trying to extort an undisclosed amount of money from the comedian, in exchange for not leaking the footage, which allegedly shows Hart and a woman having sex in a Vegas hotel room. Hart seemingly responded to the news of the charges in a tweet that said, “Mind blown…Hurt…at a lost for words and simply in complete disbelief at the moment. WOW.”

The charge comes seven months after the Think Like A Man actor took to Instagram to apologize to his then-pregnant wife Eniko Hart and his family amid fears that the alleged tape would surface online. “I’m not perfect. I’m not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way shape or form,” Hart said in the video posted on Sept. 16, 2017. “And I made a bad error in judgment and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And in doing that I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who I’ve talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids.”

Mind blown…Hurt…at a lost for words and simply in complete disbelief at the moment. WOW — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) May 2, 2018

At the time, The Blast reported that someone approached the father-of-three in an attempt to get paid for keeping the alleged video a secret. “Someone tried to set up Kevin in a failed extortion attempt. As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation,” Hart’s people told the website in a statement.

