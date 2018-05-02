Jennifer Lopez Vs. Jenna Dewan: Which Hot Mama’s Look Was Your Fave At ‘World Of Dance’ Event

Jennifer Lopez and Jenna Dewan both sizzled at a pre-premiere event for ‘World of Dance’ on May 1! They stunned in skintight dresses — Jen in sexy leopard and Jenna in see-through sheer! See the sultry snaps of the stars!

Jennifer Lopez, 48, and Jenna Dewan, 37, have never looked better! The two stars looked radiant at the World Of Dance FYC event at Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, California, on May 1. JLo rocked a curve-hugging Sergio Hudson dress with leopard print and a waist-cinching belt. She topped off her look with with sky high Christian Louboutin stilettos. Meanwhile, Jenna stunned in a black leather Cinq a Sept top, paired with a Tanya Taylor skirt and Olgana shoes. Jenna put her strapless black bra on display with her see-through top. She finished off her look with a matching headband. Check out their full looks below!

World of Dance is gearing up for its second season, which premieres on Tuesday, May 29 at 10 PM ET on NBC. JLo’s co-judges, Derek Hough, 32, and Ne-Yo, 38, will all be back, as well as the show’s beloved host, Jenna. And, fans are in for a real treat this time around, as NBC has ordered 16 episodes for the hit show’s second season, as opposed to season one which had 10 episodes. The show is eligible for awards at this year’s Emmys in September.

Last year’s runner-up, Eva Igo, who was season one’s highest-scoring Junior, Team The Lab, and Royal Flux will all be back to compete for the coveted $1 million grand prize. As you may recall, Les Twins (Laurent and Larry Bourgeois from Paris, France,), who just took the stage with Beyonce, 36, at Coachella, won season one of World of Dance.

The returning acts from season one will have their work cut out of them as 72 other acts will be in the running to win season two. The groups of acts go by four age-based categories, the same as last season — Junior (17-years-old and under; 1-4 dancers), Junior Team (17 and under; 5-15 dancers, a NEW category this season), Upper (18 and older; 1-4 dancers), and Upper Team (18 and older; 5-15 dancers).