‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars Freak After Hearing Jenelle Evans Pulled A Gun Out During Road Rage Fight

Yikes! Jenelle Evans allegedly pulled a gun on a man during a road rage incident with her son in the car, and her ‘Teen Mom 2’ co-stars want her fired! Read their angry tweets here!



Well, we can’t say we didn’t see this coming! After news broke that Jenelle Evans allegedly pulled a gun on a man during a road rage fight on April 26, a few of her Teen Mom 2 co-stars are calling for her to be fired, specifically Leah Messer’s ex-husband Jeremy Calvert. “@Mjfree bro correct me if I’m wrong, but aren’t u against guns and gun violence? So, what’s ur next move in regards to the situation at hand with what took place with a cast member and a weapon… just curious!!!!” Jeremy tweeted addressing the show’s executive producer Morgan J. Freeman. And while Morgan has yet to comment on Jenelle’s incident, Jeremy isn’t the only cast member to speak on the situation.

Chelsea Houska’s dad Randy Houska responded to Jeremy’s tweet with, “Don’t worry, she was being supervised by two young children.” We assume he’s commenting on the fact that Jenelle’s 8-year-old son Jace was in the car at the time of the fight. Taking what happened to a whole new level, Jenelle’s other co-star Kailyn Lowry will be addressing her road rage on an episode of her podcast, according to Radar Online. And as if the situation wasn’t bad enough, even fans have expressed their fury. “Jenelle Evans chased… then pulled a gun on… another human being… with a child right next to her. How is Child Services not involved,” one fan tweeted. How sad!

@mjfree bro correct me if I'm wrong, but aren't u against guns and gun violence.. so what's ur next move in regards to the situation at hand with what took place with a cast member and a weapon… just curious!!!! And you want me to do a background check because I own guns nahh. — Jeremy calvert (@jcalvert505) May 1, 2018

Don't worry, she was being supervised by two young children. — Randy Houska (@PapaRandlicious) May 1, 2018

Unfortunately, this wouldn’t be the first time Jenelle or a member of her family was close to getting the boot. As we previously told you, Jenelle’s husband David Eason was fired from the MTV show for his horrific anti-LGBTQ tweet. “David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV. With six weeks left of production on ‘Teen Mom 2,’ effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him,” MTV’s statement read. So, this certainly doesn’t look good for Jenelle!