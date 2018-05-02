Zayn Malik Ready To Propose To Gigi Hadid: Their Break-Up Has Him Desperate To Put A Ring On It

Woah! Zayn Malik doesn’t want to let Gigi Hadid get away again after their rough breakup and he’s even started to look at engagement rings so he can propose to her! Get the EXCLUSIVE details here!

Is there a wedding in the near future?! Zayn Malik, 25, was so devastated over his breakup with Gigi Hadid, 23, that he now has plans to never let the blonde beauty go again by asking her to be his wife! “Zayn is desperate to lock Gigi down, he wants to propose,” a friend of Zayn’s EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “It’s something they’ve talked about in the past and neither of them have been ready for it. But the break-up changed things for Zayn, he’s terrified of losing Gigi and wants to put a ring on it. He’s started looking for a ring.”

The on-again, off-again couple definitely look like they could be heading down the aisle with the amount of PDA they’ve put on recently. A month after announcing their split via social media, the lovebirds were seen hanging out on a sidewalk in New York City and didn’t mind making out while getting cozy despite many onlookers. Although they haven’t officially announced a reconciliation, their time together certainly made it seem like there was one!

If a reconciliation indeed took place and Gigi and Zayn become Mr. and Mrs. soon, the model better try and convince her sis Bella Hadid, 21, that everything will be ok! Bella reportedly doesn’t want Gigi and Zayn to get back together because she fears the former One Direction member will break Gigi’s heart. After a rough past, Bella wants to protect her sis from getting back into something that she could regret in the future and for good reason! We hope that if things get more serious with Gigi and Zayn, they’ll find a way to gain Bella’s support!