Chris Brown Slams Kanye West After Slavery Comments: He’s ‘A Clown’ On A ‘Path Of Destruction’

Taking a stand! Chris Brown just went OFF on Kanye West for calling slavery a “choice.” Check out what he wrote right here.

Kanye West‘s shocking comments from this week have attracted the ire of yet another well-known critic. Chris Brown, 28, just took to Instagram to voice his disgust at the rapper’s comments from May 1 in which he stated that slavery was a “choice.” “THIS IS JUST ENTERTAINMENT TO YALL,” Chris captioned a photo of Yeezy. I DONT GIVE A F**K!!!!THIS MAN IS A CLOWN! OUR SONG JUST WENT PLATINUM BUT F**K THAT! CMON BRUH, and if any flunkies gotta problem,, SEE ME… please! PLEASE BLACK PEOPLE… DO NOT FOLLOW THIS N*GGA ON HIS PATH TO DESTRUCTION! WHATEVER HELP U THINK I NEED…. GET IT FOR HIM ASAP! IMA FAN OF THIS MANS MUSIC SO WHAT HE SAYS IS LISTENED TO AND INTERNALIZED. WAKE THE HELL UP KANYE…. PLEASE. SLAVERY WAS A CHOICE???????? Whattttttt??????”

Just to recap, Kanye visited TMZ Live on Monday where he made a number of troubling claims. “When you hear about slavery for 400 years, for 400 years? That sounds like a choice. Like, you was there for 400 years, and it is all y’all? You know it’s like we are mentally in prison. I like the word prison because slavery goes to direct to the idea of blacks, it’s like slavery Holocaust — Holocaust is Jews, slavery is blacks. So prison is something that unites us as one race, blacks and whites being one race, that we are one, we are the human race.”

This outrageous comment was met with a thoughtful response from TMZ‘s Van Latham. “I actually don’t think you’re thinking anything,” he responded to the 40-year-old rapper. “I think what you’re doing right now is actually the absence of thought. We have to deal with the marginalization that has come from 400 years of slavery that you said, for our people, was a choice,” he continued. “Frankly, I’m disappointed, I’m appalled, and brother, I am unbelievably hurt by the fact that you have morphed into something, to me, that’s not real.”