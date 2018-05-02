15 Pics Of Stars Lounging At The Beach In Bikinis On Instagram To Give You Summer FOMO

Celebrities go on vacations all year long, and their sexy beach pics have been blowing up our feeds. Now, just in time for summer, get ready to be inspired these super hot lounging pics!

Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and more of Instagram’s hottest ladies aren’t shy to show off their beach pics. Bella, Kendall and Hailey Baldwin have a ton of sultry, lounging pics from their girls trip to the Bahamas back in November, specifically Bella who was snapped posing on a barge in her tiny bikini. Hailey was also captured straddling a pool ladder, with one leg dangling in the water, and the beach in the background. On the same trip, the three ladies showed off their backsides in string bikinis, sitting on their knees, facing the water, away from the camera. If this doesn’t get you excited for beach weekends in the summer, I don’t know what will?! Click here for pics of your favorite stars lounging at the beach!

It obviously isn’t just Bella, Hailey and Kendall who have envious beach bodies. Model Sailor Brinkley Cook and her sister Alexa Ray Joel lounged on the sand for a shoot with Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue, while Britney Spears bared her famous abs in a tiny yellow bikini, while looking out at the water. Heidi Klum shared on Instagram the ultimate relaxation photo, with just the side of her face and the sunset over the beach in the background, and it’s totally zen. Plus, the ultimate bikini body babe, Elizabeth Hurley, had us all inspired to get in bikini body shape with her beachside lounging photos. The actress posted a photo of herself laying in a hammock, surrounded by emoji hearts to match her red Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection bikini.

Finally, of course, the Kardashian sisters have nailed the lounging beach pose, and taught us all their ways through their numerous vacation Instagrams. Most recently, Kourtney and Kim have snapped from their Turks & Caicos trip and had us totally feeling the FOMO and craving summer! It’s only a matter of weeks until we’ll be lounging on the beach, ourselves!