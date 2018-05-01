Tony Awards 2018 Nominations: Andrew Garfield, ‘Harry Potter’ & More
It’s that time again! Here’s the nominations list for the 2018 Tony Awards, from ‘Mean Girls’ to ‘SpongeBob Squarepants’ and more!
Yay! The nominations for the 2018 Tony Awards were announced on Tuesday, May 1 live from — where else? — New York City. Broadway stars Leslie Odom Jr. and Katharine McPhee joined forces to reveal the nominees bright and early at 8:30am ET that morning. Fun fact: Leslie is already a Tony Award winner thanks to Hamilton, while Katharine is currently staring in the previously nominated musical, Waitress. Exciting, right?
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Andrew Garfield, Angels in America
Tom Hollander, Travesties
Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Mark Rylance, Farinelli and the King
Denzel Washington, The Iceman Cometh
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Glenda Jackson, Three Tall Women
Condola Rashad, Saint Joan
Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God
Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady
Joshua Henry, Carousel
Tony Shalhoub, The Band’s Visit
Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants
Best Revival of a Play
Angels in America
Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women
Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh
Lobby Hero
Travesties
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady
Hailey Kilgore, Once On This Island
LaChanze, Summer
Katrina Lenk, The Band’s Visit
Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls
Jessie Mueller, Carousel
Best Musical
The Band’s Visit
Frozen
Mean Girls
SpongeBob SquarePants, The Broadway Musical
