Tony Awards 2018 Nominations: Andrew Garfield, ‘Harry Potter’ & More

It's that time again! Here's the nominations list for the 2018 Tony Awards, from 'Mean Girls' to 'SpongeBob Squarepants' and more!



Yay! The nominations for the 2018 Tony Awards were announced on Tuesday, May 1 live from — where else? — New York City. Broadway stars Leslie Odom Jr. and Katharine McPhee joined forces to reveal the nominees bright and early at 8:30am ET that morning. Fun fact: Leslie is already a Tony Award winner thanks to Hamilton, while Katharine is currently staring in the previously nominated musical, Waitress. Exciting, right?

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Andrew Garfield, Angels in America

Tom Hollander, Travesties

Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Mark Rylance, Farinelli and the King

Denzel Washington, The Iceman Cometh

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Glenda Jackson, Three Tall Women

Condola Rashad, Saint Joan

Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God

Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady

Joshua Henry, Carousel

Tony Shalhoub, The Band’s Visit

Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants

Best Revival of a Play

Angels in America

Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women

Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Lobby Hero

Travesties

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady

Hailey Kilgore, Once On This Island

LaChanze, Summer

Katrina Lenk, The Band’s Visit

Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls

Jessie Mueller, Carousel

Best Musical

The Band’s Visit

Frozen

Mean Girls

SpongeBob SquarePants, The Broadway Musical

