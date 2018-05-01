Our hearts are bursting! T.I. took his adorable baby girl Heiress to an amusement park for a day of daddy-daughter bonding, and Heiress seemed so pumped to be on one ride in particular — watch the cuteness here!

These two are too adorable for words! Taking to Instagram on April 29, T.I., 37, shared a precious video of himself and his 2-year-old daughter Heiress Harris on an amusement park ride. In the video, the rapper and his little girl wait for the kiddie ride to start, and Heiress is clearly excited to go “up!” “Riding da friendly skies with my baby today!!!!😆 Nothing better… 😍,” T.I. captioned the sweet clip. Aw! Click here to see adorable pics from Heiress’ second birthday party.

“This better be good, we’ve been waiting out there all day for this, ain’t we?” T.I. says in the vid. “You’ve been waiting to ride this ride all day?” To that, little Heiress let’s out the CUTEST, “Yeah!” After T.I. jokingly comments that it “better be good,” Heiress enthusiastically says, “Up!” The duo later high-five and Heiress gives her dad a kiss on the cheek. We just wish T.I. kept the camera rolling during the ride too!

“Man she is such a cutie pie,” one fan commented on the footage. Another gushed, “Such a cutie!!!! Love seein a man bein a good daddy!!” There’s no question T.I. loves being a parent, and Heiress certainly seems to be daddy’s little girl. Just earlier this year, in March, the artist and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, went all out throwing Heiress a memorable birthday party.

There were tons of presents, Sesame Street characters, and loads of delicious-looking treats. On top of that, not long before his daughter’s b-day festivities began, T.I. shared a video of Heiress jamming to his music in the car. When Tiny asks, “Who is this?” Heiress adorably says, “Daddy.” “It’s obvious The pre-Birthday Turn is UP⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️ Terrrrble 2 looking good on you,” Tip captioned the post.