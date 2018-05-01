‘The Voice’ Recap: The Results Are In — Who Made The Top 10?

‘The Voice’ is now down to 10 artists! Find out who went home after tonight’s elimination show which had a special performance by Janelle Monae! — Here’s your official Top 10!

Last night (April 30) on The Voice, the remaining 11 artists performed songs chosen by the fans for “fan week.” Tonight, the rules still stand — Carson Daly will announce which 10 artists America voted to “save,” meaning they’ll advance on in the competition. In between the results, Alicia Keys and her team, as well as Adam Levine and his team will take the stage for special performances. Janelle Monae will also take the stage to sing her latest hit, “Make Me Feel”.

Then, at the end of the show, the two singers who received the lowest number of votes will perform once again in hopes of being saved by the fans’ votes. After the bottom two have performed, viewers can vote for their favorite via Twitter. The results will then be tallied and the singer with the most votes will be given an “Instant Save” and move on to next week’s live show.

The Top 10 moving onto next week are:

(SAVED) Pryor Baird — (Team Blake)

(SAVED) Britton Buchanan — (Team Alicia)

(SAVED) Rayshun Lamar — (Team Adam)

(SAVED) Brynn Cartel — (Team Kelly) — She was the most streamed artist on iTunes this week!

(SAVED) Jackie Foster — (Team Alicia)

(SAVED) Kyla Jade — (Team Blake)

(SAVED) Kaleb Lee — (Team Kelly)

The bottom two contestants who received the least amount of votes from the fans were Sharane Calister (Team Adam) and Christiana Danielle (Team Alicia). Sharane took the stage first for a powerful performance of “If I Were A Boy” by Beyonce. Christiana followed with an emotional rendition of Christina Perri‘s “A Thousand Years”.

(INSTANT SAVE) Christiana Danielle