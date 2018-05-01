10 Sexiest Photos Of Singers Nearly Naked On Stage: Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus & More

So hot! These sexy singers have taken it all off on stage and we can’t get enough! Check out J-Lo and more stars who like to perform nearly naked!

Who doesn’t love a good performance!? And who doesn’t love a good performance with sexy outfits to match!? We know we sure do! Also, it’s definitely easier to move around in less clothes, so there’s also logic! Jennifer Lopez is the queen of wearing awesome outfits while performing. Recently, on April 24, she performed at the Time 100 Gala, while putting her sexy butt on display! The 48-year-old singer covered a portion of rumored ex-boyfriend Drake‘s song “Teenage Fever” while hiding behind some feathers. She then revealed herself in a tiny silver thong — slay, J-Lo, SLAY!

Miley Cyrus, 25, is also no stranger to performing in the near nude! Though she’s been covering up a bit lately, the pop singer used to show off her amazing body on stage all the time! One of the most risque looks from Miley was when she performed at the Adult Swim Upfront Party in 2015. She performed topless with only butterfly pasties covering her nipples, along with some sexy satin pink gloves and butterfly wings — what a statement!

Of course we can’t wrap this up without mentioning 2000’s Britney Spears! Britney loves to perform in revealing outfits with her super toned tummy on display — in fact, she still performs in super skimpy outfits to this day. And speaking of super toned tummies, Beyonce, 36, loves showing off hers as well! From her Destiny’s Child days to her solo career, Queen Bey has always sported the sexiest outfits while on stage! We wonder what she’ll wear when she goes on tour with hubby Jay-Z.

