NSYNC Reunites On ‘Ellen,’ But It’s The Epic ‘Never Have I Ever’ Game That Everyone’s Talking About

Surprise! NSYNC shocked fans by reuniting on ‘Ellen,’ but the real shocker came later. While playing a game, the group dished about joining the Mile High Club, possibly hooking up with a Spice Girl and more!

Leave it to Ellen DeGeneres to transform the ordinary into amazing. What started as a solo Justin Timberlake interview – which would have been great on its own – turned into an NSYNC reunion as Justin, 37, was joined by Chris Kirkpatrick, 46, Joey Fatone, 41, Lance Bass, 38, and JC Chasez, 41. Ellen, 60, having all five of these boy band icons together in one place, couldn’t help herself and had them play a game of Never Have I Ever. “Never have I ever hooked up with someone twice my age,” Ellen asked, and surprising – Joey and Chris had! From there, things got a bit cray.

“Never have I ever hooked up with a Spice Girl,” asked Ellen, and the results were kind of shocking. While Chris faked it out, Justin took a really long time to say an answer, which Ellen took as a yes! Whoa! The question now is – who was it? Scary, Baby, Ginger, Sporty or – gasp! – Posh? Justin didn’t say – probably didn’t want to get in trouble with Jessica Biel or possibly David Beckham — and the game continued. During the rest of the game, the gang talked about forgetting songs on stage, the possibility of hooking up while a NSYNC song was playing, and joining the Mile High Club.

This might be the best episode of Ellen in…ever. When the rest of NSYNC came out as a surprise, the audience lost their dang minds. It was as if it was 2000 again after No Strings Attached dropped. “I can’t hear you!” Joey shouted to Ellen, who was less than a foot away. Amazing. The reaction was just as loud, if not louder, than when the group received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The five of them reunited on April 30 to receive the honor, which — as it turns out — was perfect timing.

“I feel like it is our day,” Lance EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “It is kind of like our Star Wars Day, May the fourth be with you… We are trying to claim April 30th It’s Gonna Be May Day! … They were like, ‘Oh this is perfect,’ so yeah it was kismet I guess!” Hey, even Justin approves of the “May” memes.